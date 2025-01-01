Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Declines By 10.6%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of GEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 32.43 and a quick ratio of 32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Free Report ) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,685 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Great Elm Group worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Further Reading

