Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Increases By 10.7%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 101.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,278. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

