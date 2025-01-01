Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 8.8%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 416,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

