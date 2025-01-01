Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 8.8%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 24,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 5,393,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,505. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

