Short Interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Drops By 7.2%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 608,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.93. Ichor has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

