Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Drops By 9.1%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance
NYSE:ICE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.01. 1,562,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,533 shares of company stock worth $1,196,279. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
