Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declines By 10.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 439,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 642,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,907. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

