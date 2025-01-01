Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Increases By 11.8%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 162,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Janover Trading Down 5.8 %
JNVR stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.34. Janover has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
Janover Company Profile
