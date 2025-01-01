Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Increases By 11.8%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 162,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Janover Trading Down 5.8 %

JNVR stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.34. Janover has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Janover Company Profile

Featured Stories

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

