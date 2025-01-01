Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreases By 13.5%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,093,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

