Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 8.6%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

