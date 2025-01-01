Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Decreases By 5.3%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastern by 226.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eastern has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EML

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.