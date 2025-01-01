Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rises By 5.1%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,077. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $847.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

