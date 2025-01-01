Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 4,565,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,025,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

