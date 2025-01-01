SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 44703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $801.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,934.28. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

