SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Holds Annual Meeting, Approves Director and Auditor Proposals

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: SKGRU), a Cayman Islands exempted company and blank check company, recently held its 2024 annual meeting on December 27, 2024. Shareholders of the company voted on various proposals during the meeting.
A total of 13,469,741 Ordinary Shares of the company held of record as of December 2, 2024, were present either in person or by proxy, representing about 89.96% of the voting power of the company’s Ordinary Shares on the record date for the Annual Meeting, thus forming a quorum for conducting business.
The voting results for the proposals were as follows:
– Director Proposal:
– For: 9,546,133 votes
– Against: 1,053,038 votes
– Abstain: 25 votes
– Broker Non-Vote: 0 votes
– Auditor Proposal:
– For: 13,469,716 votes
– Against: 0 votes
– Abstain: 25 votes
– Broker Non-Vote: 0 votes
In other news from the filing, the company revealed an exhibit as part of the Form 8-K. Exhibit 104 detailed the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
Lastly, the report was formally signed on behalf of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation on December 30, 2024, by Derek Jensen, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
