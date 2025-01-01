Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,458 ($18.25) and last traded at GBX 1,462 ($18.30). Approximately 235,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 482,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($18.40).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 653.74.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

