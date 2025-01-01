SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 25,651 shares.The stock last traded at $165.41 and had previously closed at $166.57.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51. The company has a market cap of $756.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7,048.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.