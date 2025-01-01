SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 1,971,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 298,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 76.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 139,944 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

