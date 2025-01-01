Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $123.05 million and approximately $180.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93,942.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00467500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00110998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00207372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00017967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00053926 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 479,914,843 coins and its circulating supply is 479,913,297 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.