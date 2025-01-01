Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical volume of 3,271 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MicroVision in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MicroVision
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision
MicroVision Price Performance
Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroVision
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.