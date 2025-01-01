Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical volume of 3,271 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MicroVision in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

