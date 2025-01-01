Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 2,353 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.22. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $489,300. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

