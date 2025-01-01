StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 0.56. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

