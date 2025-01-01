StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

