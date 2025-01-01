Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 13,656,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,244,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

