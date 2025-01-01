Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.48 and last traded at $199.74. Approximately 2,896,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,998,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

