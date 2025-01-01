Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.44 and traded as high as $37.79. Tenaris shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 944,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 36.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

