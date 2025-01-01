The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 174.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

