The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,022.65. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 236,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,642. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $49.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

