The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,625,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 832,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

