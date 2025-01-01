Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.13 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 23500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Timken Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 20.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

