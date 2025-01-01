Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) were down 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 5,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.