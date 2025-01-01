TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 752,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 832,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get TORM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMD

TORM Trading Up 2.4 %

TORM Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TORM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,942 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.