Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 32,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $661.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 709,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

