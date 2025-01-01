TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.27 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 304971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,244. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.