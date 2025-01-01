TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $107.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,090 shares of company stock worth $1,823,158 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. TransUnion has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.