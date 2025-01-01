TrueUSD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.71 million and $43.39 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

