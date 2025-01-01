Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.75. 592,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,133,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at $13,306,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 123.3% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

