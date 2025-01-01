Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $95.72 million and $154,245.59 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,590.72 or 0.99625708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,019.03 or 0.99017153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,258,757,565 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,258,678,866.91 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.05244039 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $754,543.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.