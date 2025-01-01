Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 21,119 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $49,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 464,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,413.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,743.86.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
