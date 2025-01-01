Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 760635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 12,936 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,276,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,380,000. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock worth $9,748,833 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $16,103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 69,601 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

