Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.84), with a volume of 194742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.32) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £137.33 million, a PE ratio of -339.07 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.