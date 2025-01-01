Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.84), with a volume of 194742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.95).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.32) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum Stock Performance
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
