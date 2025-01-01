Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 34,975 shares trading hands.

Voice Assist Stock Down 32.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Voice Assist

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.