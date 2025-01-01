Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $284.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:VMC opened at $257.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

