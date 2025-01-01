Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.51. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 193,885 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 28.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$153,600.00. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.