Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.92. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,102,509 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 17.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

In other news, Director Terence James Cryan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,079.22. This represents a 12.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

