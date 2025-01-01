What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ARE Q1 Earnings?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.