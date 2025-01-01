Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 383,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,034,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
See Also
