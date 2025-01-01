Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 383,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,034,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 718,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.