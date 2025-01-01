Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Jeff Elliott Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Elliott purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($92,592.59).

Jeff Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wildcat Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeff Elliott bought 5,000,000 shares of Wildcat Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,200,000.00 ($740,740.74).

Wildcat Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 34.73 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Wildcat Resources Company Profile

Wildcat Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah project, which covers an area of approximately 493 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; the Bolt Cutter Gold project that comprises two exploration licenses covering 446 square kilometers of the Mallina Basin located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.