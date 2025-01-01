WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.47. 290,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 292,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

