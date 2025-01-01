WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDGGet Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.47. 290,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 292,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.