WOO Network Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $391.29 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,784.90 or 0.99879916 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,297.96 or 0.99361324 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,223,213,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,862,308,871 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is learn.woo.org/wooooo-the-token/what-is-woo. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.